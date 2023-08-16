On Friday, 18 August 2023, a job mela to fill vacancies in 253 jobs will be conducted for physically challenged candidates at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and engineering graduates with physical disabilities will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.

Here are the details of the upcoming job mela for physically challenged candidates in Vizag.

Pfizer India Pvt Ltd

Name of the role: Junior Chemist, Pharmacist, Trainee Executive

Education: MSc (Chemistry, Microbiology)/ B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ B Tech (Chemical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics)/ MBA

Type of disability: Locomotive disability (lower limb)

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 30

Asian Paints

Name of the role: HR Manager, Accountant, IT/Software Engineer

Education: MBA/ B Com/ B Tech

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability

Age: 21-29 years

Salary offered: Rs 25,000-50,000 per month (based on experience)

Number of vacancies: 7

IndiGo Airlines

Name of the role: Customer Service

Education: Any Degree

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability

Age: 21-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 17,000-20,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 6

Vindhya E-Infomedia

Name of the role: Customer Care Executive

Education: Inter/ Any Degree

Type of disability: Locomotive disability

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 20

Central Pharmacy

Name of the role: Customer Care Executive, Warehouse Associate

Education: 10th class/ D Pharmacy/ B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy

Type of disability: Locomotive disability

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + incentive

Number of vacancies: 10

BPCL

Name of the role: Cashier, Oil Filling Operator

Education: 10th class/ Inter

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000

Number of vacancies: 10

Ravi Rays

Name of the role: Cashier

Education: 10th/ Any Degree

Type of disability: Locomotive disability

Age: 18-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Navatha Road Transport

Name of the role: Office Executive

Education: 10th class/ Inter/ Any Degree

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability

Age: 21-30 years

Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

Max Fashion

Name of the role: Customer Support Associate

Education: Inter/ Any Degree

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment

Age: 21-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + allowances

Number of vacancies: 10

Flipkart

Name of the role: Warehouse Associate

Education: 9th pass and above

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month + allowances

Number of vacancies: 50

Reliance Trends

Name of the role: Customer Support Executive

Education: Inter/ Any Degree

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month

Number of vacancies: 10

CorpOne BPO

Name of the role: Customer Care Executive

Education: Inter/ Any Degree

Type of disability: Locomotive disability

Age: 18-35 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + incentives

Number of vacancies: 50

Us Ltd

Name of the role: Customer Support Associate

Education: Inter/ Any Degree

Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability

Age: 18-25 years

Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + incentives

Number of vacancies: 30

Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 18 August 2023 with their certificates.

