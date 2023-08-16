On Friday, 18 August 2023, a job mela to fill vacancies in 253 jobs will be conducted for physically challenged candidates at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Vizag, from 10 am onwards. Renowned firms in and around Vizag will be recruiting to fill vacancies in various jobs. 10th, intermediate pass, degree, and engineering graduates with physical disabilities will be eligible to participate in the recruitment drive.
Here are the details of the upcoming job mela for physically challenged candidates in Vizag.
Pfizer India Pvt Ltd
Name of the role: Junior Chemist, Pharmacist, Trainee Executive
Education: MSc (Chemistry, Microbiology)/ B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy/ B Tech (Chemical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronics)/ MBA
Type of disability: Locomotive disability (lower limb)
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000-25,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 30
Asian Paints
Name of the role: HR Manager, Accountant, IT/Software Engineer
Education: MBA/ B Com/ B Tech
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability
Age: 21-29 years
Salary offered: Rs 25,000-50,000 per month (based on experience)
Number of vacancies: 7
IndiGo Airlines
Name of the role: Customer Service
Education: Any Degree
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability
Age: 21-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 17,000-20,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 6
Vindhya E-Infomedia
Name of the role: Customer Care Executive
Education: Inter/ Any Degree
Type of disability: Locomotive disability
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 20
Central Pharmacy
Name of the role: Customer Care Executive, Warehouse Associate
Education: 10th class/ D Pharmacy/ B Pharmacy/ M Pharmacy
Type of disability: Locomotive disability
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + incentive
Number of vacancies: 10
BPCL
Name of the role: Cashier, Oil Filling Operator
Education: 10th class/ Inter
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000
Number of vacancies: 10
Ravi Rays
Name of the role: Cashier
Education: 10th/ Any Degree
Type of disability: Locomotive disability
Age: 18-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Navatha Road Transport
Name of the role: Office Executive
Education: 10th class/ Inter/ Any Degree
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability
Age: 21-30 years
Salary offered: Rs 10,000-15,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
Max Fashion
Name of the role: Customer Support Associate
Education: Inter/ Any Degree
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment
Age: 21-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + allowances
Number of vacancies: 10
Flipkart
Name of the role: Warehouse Associate
Education: 9th pass and above
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 15,000 per month + allowances
Number of vacancies: 50
Reliance Trends
Name of the role: Customer Support Executive
Education: Inter/ Any Degree
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month
Number of vacancies: 10
CorpOne BPO
Name of the role: Customer Care Executive
Education: Inter/ Any Degree
Type of disability: Locomotive disability
Age: 18-35 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + incentives
Number of vacancies: 50
Us Ltd
Name of the role: Customer Support Associate
Education: Inter/ Any Degree
Type of disability: Speech and hearing impairment/ Locomotive disability
Age: 18-25 years
Salary offered: Rs 12,000 per month + incentives
Number of vacancies: 30
Interested and eligible candidates can register through the ncs.gov.in website for the job mela in Vizag and avail the opportunity to earn jobs. Applicants must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem, by 10 am on 18 August 2023 with their certificates.
