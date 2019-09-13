JCI Vizag Port Amigos to hold a two-day business event in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam is all set to host “BIZSTORM 2019: The path is clear now”, from 14 September 2019. This two-day business event, organized by Junior Chamber International (JCI) Vizag Port Amigos and Business Networking International (BNI) Heroes, will be held at Novotel, Visakhapatnam.

The JCI Vizag Port Amigos is a non-profit organization, which is affiliated to JCI India. With this business event, they aim to touch the most important aspects of the business world, which will then be the connecting bridge for entrepreneurs to lead a successful business life. Over the two days, it will provide powerful business insights to bring a methodical transformation in one’s professional, & personal, life. Entrepreneurs will receive guidance to gain complete knowledge on different aspects of business and human life.

BIZSTORM 2019 will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to meet, interact, network, business to business (B2B) exchange and learn many insights from the experts, and CEOs, of various fields.

The event, by JCI Vizag, will be inaugurated by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Visakhapatnam Chairman, K V V Raju. This would be followed by the first workshop, being conducted by JCI Senator K V Ratnam, on People Management & Leadership.

The inaugural ceremony will be followed by premium workshops, by JCI India National Trainers & BNI India National Trainer, Professional B2B meets execution discussions Stall Placements & Business plan Presentations, in the presence of the eminent panelists.

For more details, contact +91 8985418942, or write to [email protected]​