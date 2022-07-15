The Vahana Mitra Scheme inauguration which was scheduled to take place on Wednesday in Vizag has been postponed to today, 15 July 2022. Due to the harsh weather conditions the city has been facing, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the distribution of money to the beneficiaries will be taking place today. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive to the city at 10:30 am.

Under the Vahana Mitra Scheme, the Chief Minister will be providing financial assistance of ₹261.52 crores to 2.60 lakh beneficiaries. Each person will be entitled to receive ₹10,000 directly to their bank accounts. Arrangements have been made at the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds, Vizag, where the Chief Minister will inaugurate the Vahana Mitra scheme by pressing a lever.

Vahana Mitra is a program by the state government to financially assist self-employed drivers of autos, taxis and maxi-cabs. Under the scheme, these self-employed drivers are financially assisted with ₹10,000 per annum to help with the maintenance, insurance and other expenses of the vehicles. The state government has already provided ₹1.026 crores over four years through this scheme.

The officials also said that those who do not receive the money do not have to panic. If their eligibility has been approved, they will receive the money, if any further assistance is required, they suggested to register on Spandana website. Officials also promised that the scheme is being implemented without any corruption.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.