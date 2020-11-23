The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two Bharat Darshan special tourist trains to ferry passengers to several destinations in the southern region of the country. While one of these trains will start from Secunderabad, on 12 December 2020, to Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madhurai, and Kanyakumari, the other one will start from Bhubaneswar, on 2 January 2021, and travel to Rameswaram, Madurai, and Tirupati.

The first package, termed Dakshin Bharat Yatra, has been scheduled for a period of 6 nights and 7 days. The train will start from Secunderabad on 12 December and cover the destinations of Sri Rangam, Brihadeeswara Temple, Rameswaram, Madhurai Meenakshi, and Kanyakumari before returning on 18 December. The boarding and de-boarding points include Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, and Renigunta. The train will be comprised of 12 sleeper coaches, one AC 3 Tier coach and one pantry car. The price for the sleeper coach has been priced at Rs 8085 per head while the price for the AC coach has been priced at Rs 9765 per head.

The second package, termed South India Temple Tour, has been scheduled for a period of 7 nights and 8 days. The train will start from Bhubaneswar on 2 January 2020 and cover the destinations of Rameswaram, Madhurai Meenakshi, and Tirupati before returning on 9 January. The boarding and de-boarding points include Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada. The train will be comprised of 12 sleeper coaches, one AC 3 Tier coach, and one pantry car. The price for the sleeper coach has been priced at Rs 8085 per head while the price for the AC coach has been priced at Rs 9765 per head.

It may be noted that government employees can avail their LTC facility for both these packages of the Bharat Darshan special trains.

Those interested, can visit www.irctctourism.com for further details.