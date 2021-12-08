The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has initiated special tour package from Vizag for those looking to visit Gujarat. Set to be flagged off on 21 January 2022, the special Vibrant Gujarat tourist train will be covering Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Bet Dwarka, Ahmedabad, and Statue of Unity.

The 11-day-long Vibrant Gujarat tour package will be concluding on 31 January 2022 with the tourists returning to Vizag. The package, which will be functional over a period of 10 nights/11 days, has been priced at Rs 10,400/- per head for sleeper class and at Rs 17,330/- per head for third AC. It may be noted that the ticket price includes the GST charges.

As per a press release by the IRCTC, the Vibrant Gujarat tour package will be having exclusive boarding and de-boarding points at Vizag, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Palasa. “The all-inclusive tour package includes train journey by sleeper class with all meals (morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and one litre of water per day), hall/dormitory (separate arrangement for ladies and gents), non A/C transportation for sight-seeing, tour escorts, security (unarmed), housekeeping staff, and a train superintendent,” the release further notified.

For those who opt for third AC, the package will include all meals (morning tea, breakfast, lunch, evening tea, dinner and one litre of water per day), hotel accommodation on a twin or triple sharing basis (separate arrangement for ladies and gents), non A/C transportation for sight-seeing, tour escorts, security (unarmed), housekeeping staff, and a train superintendent.

People can book the special pilgrimage tour package via offline and online modes. For online booking, the interested ones can log on to www.irctctourism.com while those looking to book at the counter, can visit the IRCTC office in Vizag.

IRCTC Visakhapatnam Office Info:

Where: IRCTC Area Office, Platform No. 1, Gate No. 1, Visakhapatnam Railway Station

Contact: 8287932281, 8287932318, and 0891-2500695