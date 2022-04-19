The contenders for the 31st match of IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), have had an interestingly identical tournament so far. Both their results read L, W, W, W, L, W in the six matches they have played so far this season. Their face-off today will put a stop to the symmetry in their results. With both the teams looking in dominating form and 8 points apiece, a thrilling match is expected at the DY Patil Stadium today. Take a look at the detailed pre-match report of today’s match of IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB.

LSG probable XI

The Lucknow side looks like a better side on paper, with players from all the departments performing well this season so far. In their last match against Mumbai, skipper KL Rahul has smashed a century, which ensured his side a comprehensive victory. The LSG captain stands 3rd on the list of orange cap contenders with 235 runs to his name at a strike rate of 144.17. On the other hand, the bowling department looks equally settled, with Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Jason Holder delivering. The all-rounder from down under Marcus Stoinis has been decently contributing with both ball and bat. LSG is expected to take the field today with the winning combination from the last match. Spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya will be crucial in restricting the in-form Dinesh Karthik, who has struggled against spin bowling.

Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Players to watch out for: KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis.

Position: 3rd (played 6, won 4, lost 2, NRR +0.296)

RCB probable XI

Though the star batsmen of RCB Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis have failed to display consistency in scoring runs, the middle order has compensated well. Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Dinesh Karthik have been the saviours of RCB so far. The wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has contributed crucially in the death overs, scoring 197 runs, and getting out only once this season. Josh Hazelwood’s addition to the team has strengthened Bangalore’s chances of winning, who took no time to find his rhythm and strike the right spots. Harshal Patel, who has picked up 21 wickets in the death overs last season, is expected to recreate his magic from last season.

Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

Players to watch out for: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazelwood.

Position: 4th (played 6, won 4, lost 2, NRR +0.142)

Venue records

This season, the average score at DY Patil Stadium has been 172, which is why a high scoring game is expected today. Out of the last three games at this venue, two were high scoring thrillers, which saw the teams batting first score close to 200 runs and win the game. In RCB’s first match this season, which was played at the same venue, Faf du Plessis scored 88 runs against PBKS. This venue also witnessed the first century this season, which was hit by Jos Buttler. The team winning the toss will be expected to bowl first.

Expected score: 180-190

Enjoy the LSG vs RCB match and stay tuned for more IPL 2022 updates!