The much-awaited battle between the archrivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is here and the audience can already feel the heat. Though CSK hasn’t been at their best this season so far, today’s match is expected to be a great entertainer with some nail-biting moments and a tough fight is definitely on the cards. While RCB is on a dream run this year, registering a hat-trick of wins, Chennai is yet to get themselves past the winning line for the first time this season. Read on for a detailed pre-match report of the 22nd match of IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB.

CSK probable XI

Though all the departments have failed so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s bad form is hurting CSK the most. The previous year’s orange cap holder is finding it difficult to survive past the powerplay. The remaining top-order batsmen have not been very impressive this season either. Buzz is that Deepak Chahar might be ruled out for the entire season and CSK has no time to waste in finding that one constant bowler who will get breakthroughs in the powerplay. The fact that Jadeja made changes to the playing XI in every match talks a lot about their troubles in discovering a winning combination. The skipper might try Adam Milne or Dwaine Pretorious in the place of Maheesh Theekshana to strengthen the pace attack, which lacks the intent. Out of the 4 games, CSK bowlers have managed to pick up a wicket in the powerplay overs only once.

Playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana/Dwaine Pretorious/Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary.

Position: 10th (4 played. 4 lost. NRR -1.211)

RCB probable XI

Unline CSK’s top order, RCB’s top three look very strong with the young talent Anuj Rawat aiding skipper du Plessis and Virat Kohli in putting runs on the board. With Harshal Patel leaving the RCB camp due to family reasons, Siddarth Kaul might make it to the playing XI today. With the DY Patil stadium pitch assisting the spinners, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed will be crucial in restricting the Chennai batsmen.

Playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Position: (4 played. 3 won. 1 lost. NRR +0.294)

Head-to-Head

Out of the 27 matches these teams have played against each other, CSK has an upper hand by winning 18 of those. Though RCB has won only 9 matches, Virat Kohli is just 50 runs away from scoring 1000 runs against the men in yellow. Jadeja has picked up 23 wickets against RCB and has got Glenn Maxwell out 6 times in IPL, which will definitely lift some spirits in the Chennai dug-out.

Venue records

In the IPL 2022, seven matches have been hosted by the DY Patil Stadium so far. It is a moderate scoring pitch, with an average first innings score of 151. Out of the 13 IPL matches played here, 10 have been won by chasing teams. The pitch is said to assist the spinners over pacers, which is good news for both the teams, who have quality spinners in their lineup. The team winning the toss will definitely look forward to bowling first.

Enjoy the CSK vs RCB match and stay tuned for more IPL 2022 updates