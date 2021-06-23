Come one, come all, the Indian Idol grand finale is not far away now. Another week of the show has drawn to a close with stellar performances from participants. With the grandeur it has been attributing, the celebrated show Indian Idol 12 has been witnessing the elimination of contestants for the past two weeks. While it was Anjali Gaikwad’s elimination in the second week of June, the last week saw the elimination of Sawai Bhatt. On a whole, the show witnessed 9 eliminations, leaving the best 7 contestants for the title.

Here are the top 7 contestants on Indian Idol 12 after Sawai’s elimination:

#1. Shanmukha Priya

Known for her exceptional operatic and yodeling skills, this seventeen-year-old from Vizag has been delivering power-packed performances every week. Bringing her unique twist to the tracks, Ms. Priya adds zest to her songs. Without doubt, Shanmukha Priya is one of the strongest contenders for the title of Indian Idol 12.

#2. Pawandeep Rajan

This musical artist from Uttarakhand enjoys a huge fan base across the country. Showcasing the beauty of the tunes with his fresh vocals, which are reminiscent of the hills he comes from, Pawandeep stands at the forefront in the title race of Indian Idol 12.

#3. Nihal Tauro

With his sweet and effortless singing, Nihal has joined the bandwagon of the Indian Idol title contention. Honing his skills, the Karnataka lad has established a name for himself, receiving accolades from the jury and the special guests.

#4. Arunita Kanjilal

The Kolkata singer had appeared on the Zee Bangla TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs in 2013 and won the competition. Known for her melodies’ tonal quality, Arunita is equally exceptional at playing musical instruments like Harmonium and Tanpura.

#5. Ashish Kulkarni

Lined up for a job interview that offered him a salary of twenty-five thousand, Ashish Kulkarni from Pune chose his passion over the package and took part in Indian Idol 12. From melodious renditions like Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin to electrifying tracks like Kay Sera Sera, the singer has done them all.

#6. Md. Danish

Under the guidance of his grandfather, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, Danish took his baby steps towards singing when he was only four years old. He went on to garner fame on the reality singing competition, The Voice 2, where he was under the guidance of Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan who was one of the judges. Currently, at Indian Idol 12, his versatile singing has made him one of the favorites among the viewers.

#7. Sayli Kishore Kambli

Coming from a humble background, Sayli’s father works as an ambulance driver. Defying the odds, she became the first contestant to earn entry into Indian Idol 12’s theatre round by winning a golden mic. With her consistent efforts, Sayli has gone on to cement her place in the show.

