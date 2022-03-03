The pen has always been mightier than the sword. The impact a book can create in one’s life has been proven time and again. No separate introduction is needed for the ripples real-life stories create in everyone’s lives. At such a juncture, lies the power of non-fiction books. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, such non-fiction books by a bunch of inspiring women deserve a read.

We have a carefully curated list of inspirational non-fiction books by renowned women to read this International Women’s Day 2022.

#1 I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

The first volume in the seven-part series of autobiographies by Maya Angelou, a civil rights activist, and author, is a phenomenal text. It is a coming-of-age story about racism and trauma that strikes a chord among its readers with its powerful feminist writing. Other works of the African American author, Maya, are also among some of the inspiring non-fiction books.

#2 Becoming by Michelle Obama

The former first lady shares an insightful, impactful memoir, worth reading. It is an eye-opener that inspires the readers. Michelle’s roots, personal experiences, campaigns, motherhood, and her successful journey in becoming the First Lady are described at length. Rest assured, this book is remarkable.

#3 The Diary of a Young Girl by Anne Frank

This book is the diary of the Jewish victim, Anne Frank, during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. This journal carries vividly personal details and the injustices her, her family, and her community as a whole went through. Stuck in the attic, Anne Frank, unknowingly delivered one of the gut-wrenching, tear-jerking autobiographies of all time. A play based on the book won the Pulitzer Prize in 1955.

#4 How to Be a Bawse by Lilly Singh

Nothing less than a miracle can be expected from the Superwoman, Lilly Singh. The book, as it says on the cover, is a guide to conquering life. It is a very vibrant and fun book with quotes and exercises. Her quirky, confident, funny, vulnerable, and exuberant self comes across in the autobiography. Her upcoming book, Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life into Shape, is to be released in April 2022.

#5 Mrs Funnybones by Twinkle Khanna

An out and out humorous book that is very relatable is penned by the film actress, Twinkle Khanna. Her take on Indian families has left everyone in a fit of laughter. It is impressive that people have started quoting her lines. It surely is a page-turner.

#6 Unfinished: A Memoir by Priyanka Chopra

Unfinished is a “collection of personal essays, stories and observations”, by the global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She shares her journey from a small-town girl to a superstar who continues to break all the glass ceilings to ever exist. This book gives tremendous insights into the Indian film industry, so all those looking for Bollywood gossip may find something here. But this memoir is much more than that. It is an inspiring story of hard work and success.

#7 Follow Every Rainbow by Rashmi Bansal

This is the collection of stories of twenty-five enterprising women. They balance all aspects of life and never give up. A must-read for International Women’s Day. Despite all odds, they are always on their A-game. What sets this book apart is, they redefine the meaning of success.

#8 Iam Malala by Malala Yousafzai and Christina Lamb

I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban, won many accolades, but most importantly gave a voice to the unheard section of the Pakistani society. This autobiography leaves us dumbstruck. The real-life horrors will haunt one for days to come. But it deserves acknowledgement and awareness.

Which of these inspirational books by women have you already covered?