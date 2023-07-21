Moderate to heavy rain is likely in several parts of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days under the influence of low pressure over the Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low pressure is likely to turn into a cyclone, causing heavy rainfall under its influence. The IMD has further predicted that another low-pressure area will form over the Bay of Bengal on 29 July 2023, and rains are likely under its influence till 3 August.

Meanwhile, the water levels of the river Godavari are going up gradually at Polavaram and Devipatnam owing to the heavy inflows. As a precautionary measure amid the rain forecast by IMD, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has suspended boat travel to Papikondalu. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has been monitoring the situation from time to time and initiating necessary measures.

While teams of NDRF have been sent to the Alluri district, SDRF is pressed into service in the Eluru district as a precautionary measure. Officials of the districts which face the rain threat have been alerted. For emergency service, a state-level control room has been set up with toll-free numbers 1070 and 18004250101. People living in low-lying areas have been advised to be cautious and not to travel by boats in rivers.

Stay tuned Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.