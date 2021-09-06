All set for the next academic year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has initiated a fresh faculty recruitment process on their campus. The new recruitment process is aligned with the vision, shared by the campus, to move towards specialisations in management programmes.

The institute currently has 32 faculties on the roll with the best student-faculty ratio among the other seven new-age IIMs. Prof Chandrasekhar, Director – IIM(V), said that the institute is getting several enquiries for training programmes from reputed public sector banks, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and other organizations. IIM Visakhapatnam also aims to diversify its offerings both in terms of academic programmes and training programmes.

Therefore, to meet the rising demand for training programmes, IIM Visakhapatnam has started the faculty recruitment process. They are concentrating in specialisation management areas like applied econometrics, microeconomics, fintech, product and brand management, investment banking, inventory management etc. Knowledge of the agrarian economy of Andhra Pradesh, and agriculture and water resources will be an added advantage and focus area of the recruitment process informed Prof Chandrasekhar. The institute may hire about eight to ten new faculty in emerging areas in this recruitment. He clarified that the institute also wants to harness expertise in areas like health and nutrition considering the recent experiences with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prof. Chandrasekhar further elucidated that the hostels at the permanent campus can accommodate 300 students per batch. This will give scope for the institute to increase its annual intake. Meanwhile, the permanent campus of the business school is fast shaping up in Gambheeram and is expected to be ready by the next academic year.