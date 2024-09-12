Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has received board approval for the construction of a pipeline from Visakhapatnam to Raipur, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,212 crore. This pipeline is expected to facilitate the evacuation of products from HPCL’s Visakhapatnam refinery, the company announced in a press note.

HPCL is currently doubling the capacity of the Visakhapatnam refinery from 8.33 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 15 MMTPA, and the new pipeline is seen as a crucial element in supporting this expansion. According to the company, the pipeline will enhance the distribution of products across eastern, central, and northern regions of India, while helping to optimize placement costs for the refinery’s output.

Apart from approving the construction of the pipeline from Visakhapatnam to Raipur, HPCL has also revised the cost of its Visakh Refinery Modernisation Project (VRMP), which aims to enhance the refinery’s capacity, to Rs 30,609 crore. HPCL expects mechanical completion of the project by October 2024. Major units of the VRMP have already been commissioned, and the Resid Upgradation facility is expected to be operational shortly. Once completed, the refinery will operate at its full capacity of 15 MMTPA, with advanced bottom-upgradation facilities.

On the other hand, the company has appointed K Vinod as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 11. Previously, K Vinod held senior roles at HPCL, where he managed various aspects of finance, including refinery finance, corporate strategy, and planning.

