How to get medical assistance in AP related to COVID-19?

Medical Assistance

The Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, AP has released a list of contact numbers, health professionals’ details and website details for citizens to get accurate and timely assistance for COVID-19. All citizens seeking medical assistance for themselves or their family members in AP can contact the concerned authorities in the following ways:

WhatsApp

Send ‘Hi’, ‘Hello’ or ‘COVID’ to WhatsApp text messaging number 8297104104 for official information regarding coronavirus.

Phone Call

A. Those without a smartphone can call 8297104104 and get information and assistance via IVRS.

B. A toll-free number ‘104’ has also been set up, alternatively.

C. You can give a missed call to YSR telemedicine number 14410 to speak with a doctor.

Video Call

Log on to https://esanjeevani.com/ and set up a video call with an available doctor.

COVID Dashboard

Log on to http://hmfw.ap.gov.in/covid_dashboard.aspx for all information related to coronavirus.

With pool testing procedures beginning across Visakhapatnam, the Ministry has appealed to all citizens to stay calm when doctors approach them to test for COVID-19. It has been stated that the tests will be done free of cost, at the citizens’ residences itself. The authorities have clarified that citizens whose samples have been collected will not be sent into the isolation wards as part of the testing procedure.

COVID-19 UPDATE: Various state departments have been working hard to ensure that rising coronavirus cases can be curbed. As per a bulletin released by the state Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, 572 cases have been registered in Andhra Pradesh so far, of which – Kurnool and Guntur are the highest. 38 individuals have tested positive in the last 24 hours alone.

13 people from Kadapa District and 2 from Anantapur District recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged yesterday. 35 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged as per the latest information.