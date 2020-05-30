With lockdown relaxed in some zones, most of us are expected to get back to work. The necessity to boost your immunity is the need of the hour to fight the global pandemic. The immune system is a complex network of cells and proteins that defends the body against infection. Though genetics play a part, the immune system largely depends upon various other factors like sleep, stress and most importantly food habits. By making minor changes in your diet, you could effectively strengthen your immune system. In a conversation with Yo! Vizag, city-based dietitian and nutritionist, Anjali Dange of Starlite Nutrition & Wellness Center, shares five tips that are to be incorporated into your daily routine to boost your immunity.

5 simple tips that can help you boost your immunity:

1) Substitute caffeine with herbal teas. Every morning before leaving to work, have a cup of herbal tea and repeat the same after coming back from work too.

2) Zinc is one mineral which is extremely critical for the development and functioning of immune cells. Pumpkin seeds, melon seeds and cashews are good sources of Zinc. Snack on 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds & 20 cashews or an egg every day. Apart from this, include green leafy vegetables every alternate day in your meals.

3) Pump your protein intake. Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. Specific amino acids enhance immune status. Do not miss your cup of dal (lentils) during lunch. Add a bowl of chana salad or peanut salad in dinner or a mid-evening snack.

4) Bite on some iron. This mineral is required for the activation of immune cells. Every morning, eat 10-15 black raisins. You can soak them in water overnight and consume the same, along with the water, in the morning. Satisfy that sweet craving with a square of dark chocolate as cocoa is a good source of iron as well.

5) Churn some yoghurt. Research suggests that a flourishing network of gut bacteria can help your immune cells differentiate between normal, healthy cells and harmful invader organisms. Include a cup of yoghurt or curd post meals. Consume 1 or 2 glasses of lassi or buttermilk with jeera (cumin) and mint leaves in between your meals. It will be a good respite from the heat in the summer as well.

While you have good health on your mind, don’t forget to wash your hands frequently and get enough sleep to help you stay your healthiest, Anjali Dange advices.