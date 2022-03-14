The Holi week has begun and Vizag too has started to show its shades of festivity. The vibrant city has many colours, and each colour has a story to tell. Today, we pick the colour of happiness – Yellow. Take a trip down memory lane and reminisce what makes you happy about Vizag, on this festival of colours. Rejoice in Holi by showcasing gratitude for your hometown, Vizag.

Here are some reasons that make you happy about Vizag, like the festival of colours – Holi.

#Beaches

The soul-soothing beaches of Vizag bring a certain kind of unparalleled calmness to Vizagites. The crashing waves make the city dwellers irrationally happy. The sea breeze, the sand, the sea blue, and the orange skies make Vizagites ecstatic.

#Proximity to all places

The city planning is such a big plus point for Vizag. One area is dedicated to one sector of things. For instance, on the VIP road, all the shopping malls can be found. The residential and commercial areas are well organized in this small city. This also involves lesser travel time which Vizagites miss the most when they move out.

#Quiet cafés

The best thing about cafés in Vizag is that you can almost always find a table. Vizagites can spend hours in these quaint aesthetic restaurants without the need to hurry. A coffee from any of these places is sure to drive away those Monday blues.

#Watching Movies at Jagadamba Complex

Multiplexes can be found in any city but the Jagadamba theatre is an emotion for Vizagites. Watching a major release, especially a Sankranthi release in that theatre is a surreal experience. Vizagites would be happy to watch the Holi release, Bachchan Pandey, in their beloved theatre.

#Nearby Getaways

The popular weekend getaways for Vizagites are Araku, Lammasingi, Paderu, Vanjangi among others. These sites are major tourist attractions, especially for trekking and camping. People from far away come to these areas for a happy holiday.

Comment below and let us know what other reasons you happy about Vizag and how you plan to celebrate the festival of colours!