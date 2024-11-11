Lepakshi village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, is seeped in grandeur with its rich architectural heritage of Vijayanagar style. Legend has it that this place was once a jungle where lord Rama and Lakshmana wandered while looking for Sita Devi. It is a treasure trove to this state and here’s a complete travel itinerary from Visakhapatnam to Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh!

How to reach

There is no direct bus or train to Lepakshi from Visakhapatnam. So, catch a train that goes to the nearest station. which is Hindupur (HUP).

You can hop on Prashanthi Exp (Train No. 18463) from Visakhapatnam station at 1 PM and reach HUP by 9 AM the next day to have an early start to your trip.

After reaching Hindupur, you can take an auto or a bus from the petrol bunk opposite the railway station.

Plan your stay

Planning on staying in the village for at least a day or two gives you more time to explore the place peacefully.

You can plan your stay at Haritha Resorts by AP Tourism, grab a hearty breakfast there, and start exploring.

Places to visit

Veerabadhra Swamy Temple

This is an ancient temple from the 1530s dedicated to the Veerabadhra avatar of Lord Shiva. Built by the Vijayanagara kings, this temple stands tall with its well-carved pillars and sculptures. Don’t miss to check out a pillar hanging in the air in this temple which is considered an architectural marvel.

(Note: Please wear traditional dress while visiting the temple as it has a strict dress code.)

Lepakshi Nagalingam

Lepakshi village hosts one of the unique Naga statues in India. It is a massive structure that forms a canopy over a Shivalinga. As it is in the temple complex, you don’t need to pay extra for it.

Lepakshi Nandi

Nandi, in Lepakshi, is one of the largest Monolithic bull sculptures in India. It is situated 1km far from the east of Lepakshi. It is the first thing that you will notice after entering the village.

Lepakshi Jatayu

A large statue of the mythological creature Jatayu from Ramayana is a major attraction in Lepakshi village. It is said that when Jatayu fought with Ravan to save Sita, he got wounded and fell in this place. That’s when Rama granted him Moksha (Salvation) by saying “Le Pakshi” which means “Rise, bird” in Telugu.

Price: Rs 10/-

Things to do

1. Pay a visit to the Historic Kalyana Mandapa

Visit the historic Kalyana Mandapa located inside the complex of the Veerabhadra temple. This mandapa, built on an elevated platform, has some of the finest artwork on display to astonish you.

2. Witness the Mystery of the Hanging Pillar

As mentioned earlier, the Veerabhadra Swamy Temple, the old historic structure, has several pillars but the one that stands out is the hanging pillar of Lepakshi. The pillar floats in the air. Can’t believe it? then try putting a paper or cloth underneath it and experience the wonder yourself.

3. Shop at a local handicraft store

The trip cannot end without going on a shopping spree!

Lepakshi has a fascinating range of art forms and traditional crafts. You should definitely consider purchasing these handicraft items, which Lepakshi is so famous for. They offer Kalamkari paintings, Banjara embroidery, cotton and jute durries, Kondapalli toys crafted out of softwood, and many more. Check out the Bidricraft with silvery contours and Cherial scroll painting as well!

The best time to visit: October to March is considered the best time to visit this place as it is cool and breezy.

This small village has also been recognised as the Best Tourism Village in 2023. So, what are you waiting for plan your trip from Visakhapatnam to Lepakshi now!

