While this rule has been in place, according to the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s WP (PIL) No. 116/20254 dated June 26, 2024, it will be strictly implemented starting September 1.

The AP High Court has recently provided clear guidelines regarding helmet usage, prompting the police to ensure full compliance. Failure to wear a helmet will result in a fine, and the rider’s driving license will be suspended for three months. A penalty of Rs. 1,035 will be imposed if neither the rider nor the pillion passenger is wearing a helmet.

The Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi also urged citizens to use helmets that meet BIS standards. He also warned that those found driving without helmets will face fines or a suspension of their driving license for three months under Section 194(d) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additionally, traders selling helmets must ensure that they only offer BIS-marked helmets, as legal action will be taken against those who sell non-compliant helmets. Apart from the compulsory wearing of helmets, the Visakhapatnam police have also reminded residents to wear seat belts while driving cars, avoid triple riding, and refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol. Auto drivers who exceed the passenger limit or anyone driving a vehicle without number plates will also face penalties

This information comes from a joint release from District Collector and Road Safety Committee Chairman M N Harendhira Prasad and Commissioner of Police Shankabrata Bagchi.

