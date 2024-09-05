Even as the people in Visakhapatnam heave a sigh of relief from rain which lashed the city last week, another threat looms as an upper trough persists in the Bay of Bengal close to the Coastal Andhra. Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued a heavy rain alert in Coastal Andhra.

According to APSDMA, it is likely to turn into a low pressure area and under its influence, heavy rain is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Manyam, Alluri, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Eluru and NTR districts till 9 September. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted heavy rain in Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours, and issued an orange alert.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed the already battered Vijayawada on 4 September night adding woes to the people who are yet to recover from the floods. Death toll in the State due to rains has gone up to 32 and various organisations, film celebrities have been donating liberally to help the flood victims.

More and more organisations from Visakhapatnam are coming forward to extend a helping hand to the people of Vijayawada. The teaching and non-teaching staff of Andhra University have decided to donate their one-day basic salary to the flood relief fund, according to university Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao. They took a decision in this regard at a meeting held on 3 September.

The Visakhapatnam district administration has sent food packets, biscuits, bread and candles collected from various organisations to Vijayawada for distribution among flood victims.

Visakha East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu bought water bottles, milk and bread with his own funds and sent the same to Vijayawada. He has called upon the people to donate liberally for the flood relief fund.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu