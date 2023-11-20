After several hearings and postponements, the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) has delivered its verdict on the bail plea by Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The judgement stated that CBN no longer has to be lodged at the Rajahmundry Central Jail, granting a regular bail. It is known that the TDP supremo is currently on an interim bail.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao heard the arguments put forward by lawyers Siddarth Luthra and Dammalapati Srinivas earlier on 17 November and reserved the judgement for today.

Arrested on 9 September 2023 in Nandyal, CBN was taken to the Rajahmundry Central Jail, where he spent 53 days. He was released on interim bail, stating medical reasons on 31 October. As per the conditions, Naidu was to appear at the jail on 28 November upon attending his medical checkups and treatments. The HC restricted the ex-chief minister from attending public meetings or tours during his time on interim bail.

The bail granted to Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case has rejuvenated the TDP legions with a newfound energy. It is already known that the Telugu Desam Party joined hands with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party for the state general elections in 2023.

