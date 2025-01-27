The tableau, displayed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at the 76th Republic Day celebrations held at Parade Grounds in Visakhapatnam, has topped the list of the best tableux. It was followed by the tableux of DRDA and VMRDA, while as many as nine tableux of different departments participated in the event showcasing their projects and the progress achieved.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, who unfurled the tricolour to mark the occasion, gave away awards.

The Collector also presented awards to as many as 446 meritorious employees at the celebrations. They included VMRDA Commissioner K S Viswanathan and Joint Collector Mayur Ashok.

Harendhira Prasad earlier went round the stalls set up by various departments and organisations showcasing their achievements. A variety of products and different goods were put on display at the stalls.

Cultural programmes presented by the students of various educational institutes reflecting patriotism impressed the gathering.

Rajya Sabha members Golla Baburao, MLC Varadhu Kalyani, Visakha North MLA Vishtukumar Raju, Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok, VMRDA Commissioner K S Vishwanathan, District Revenue Officer BH Bhavani Shankar, legal, police, revenue officials, people’s representatives, district-level officials of various departments, students and others participated in the celebrations, where GVMC won best tableau.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu