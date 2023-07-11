With notification being issued for the elections to the Standing Committee of GVMC, candidates belonging to the YSRCP and the TDP filed nominations for the posts of 10 members on July 10, while the last date for filing papers is 11 July 2023. Polling will take place on 19 July.

A Padma, G Vijayasai, V Narayana Rao, K Purnima, K Kameswari, Ch Rajani, B Lakshmana Rao, Bhupatiraju Sujatha, J Suryakumari and Soujanya, who all belong to the ruling YSRCP, filed nominations amid much fanfare. They filed papers in the presence of Minister G Amarnath, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, MLA Adeep Raj and others.

As many as nine corporators of the TDP – G Vijayalakshmi, B Ramana, P Varsha Lakshmi Narasimham, S Rajasekhar, B Srinivasa Rao, G Srinivasa Rao, N Nookaratnam, P Mangamma and M Sravani – filed nominations. Earlier, they had a meeting with party floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao.

While the total number of corporators in the corporation is 98, one corporator – Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa Yadav – has been later elected as an MLC and a by-election is to be held for the seat. As a result, the total strength at present has come down to 97. Of them, 57 corporators belong to the YSRCP and 29 to the TDP. While Jana Sena has four corporators, BJP, CPI and CPI(M) have one corporator each. The rest are independents.

In the last GVMC elections, the YSRCP made a clean sweep bagging all the 10 standing committee member posts. The ruling party leaders said the party would repeat the show. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on 12 July and polling will be held on 19 July. The result will be announced on the same day.

