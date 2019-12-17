GVMC schools in Visakhapatnam to introduce yoga and dance classes

In a bid to make physical fitness a way of life, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, had launched the Fit India Movement on 29 August 2019. As a part of this initiative, the Fit India School grading system was also introduced. Through this, schools across the country will be ranked, in accordance with fitness among its students and teachers. In line with the Prime Minister’s call, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has now joined the movement by organising sports and physical education classes, across all the municipal schools in Visakhapatnam.

The Fit India School rankings have been divided into three categories. The first level of ranking is The Fit India School, followed by the Fit India School (3 stars) and the Fit India School (5 stars). Schools can declare themselves as being fit by visiting the Fit India portal. The three-star, and five-star, rankings would be announced by the Central Government, at the end of the year, post evaluating the students’ performance; based on the photographs and videos duly updated by the school’s management.

In order to obtain star ratings, GVMC has been taking necessary measures. A teacher from each school has been selected, and given the required training, to assist the fitness instructors of the respective schools. Every day, students are being engaged in sports such as basketball, cricket, and badminton among others, for an hour. The municipal body is looking forward to implementing yoga, and dance sessions, as well.

Taking to Twitter, the GVMC Commissioner Gummalla Srijana wrote, “As a part of the Fit India guidelines, GVMC will now ensure proper physical exercise/education program in all schools. We will strive to attain star ratings to our schools and ensure that Visakhapatnam kids are healthy”.