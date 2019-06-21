ACB sleuths in Visakhapatnam nab GVMC officials accepting bribes

On Thursday, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Visakhapatnam nabbed two Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Zone III revenue inspector Hari Gopal and tax collector K. Mahesh were caught accepting a bribe of Rs. 1.8 lakhs from K. Jyothi, a resident of Ramnagar. The purpose of the bribe was to avoid any tax to be enhanced on her Ramnagar property, situated on Waltair Main Road. Apparently, the duo was constantly harassing the lady in the aim of attaining the bribe.

Finally, Jyothi’s brother had placed a complaint with the ACB as he could not bear to see the trouble his sister was going through. After ascertaining requisite facts, pertaining to the complaint, the ACB officials set a trap and apprehended the two perpetrators. Hari Gopal was the main conspirator and Mahesh was acting upon his instructions. Post the arrest, a brief investigation was conducted and the accused GVMC officials were produced before the ACB Court.

It is instances like these that help instill faith in the law and order system of the State. Every member of society must have the courage to step forward and raise a complaint on any such requests for bribes. This is a fundamental right of every citizen of the country.