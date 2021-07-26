As the second wave of Covid-19 subsides and the city opens up, it has been observed that there are many citizens who are violating the norms by not wearing masks at public places. To keep a check on the further spread of the virus, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana IAS has decided to form task force teams to keep a check on all the commercial establishments, malls and public places in Vizag and ensure that everyone is following the Covid-19 norms.

Special task force teams have been deployed zone-wise under GVMC limits in the city. Each team consists of members from the Town Planning, Medical and Health and Revenue departments of GVMC. Depending on the zone, the task force team will consist of 3-4 members. From Monday, these GVMC task force teams will make surprise checks at commercial establishments, shops, malls, public places and hotels in their zones to ensure that everyone in Vizag is following Covid-19 norms. Those who are not wearing masks and maintaining social distance in hotels, commercial establishments will be fined from Rs 10,000- Rs 25,000. Citizens who are not wearing masks when outside will be fined Rs 100. Fines will be immediately charged and the violators will be provided with a receipt. According to officials, such strict fines implemented in the city would help in preventing the spread of the virus. These are all precautionary measures taken by GVMC ahead of the third wave pandemic.

Meanwhile, Vizag City Police are seen taking strict action against Covid-19 violators in the city. It has been learned that at least 2,000 cases have been reported of people violating norms like not wearing masks, moving out during curfew timings. At least 1-2 police officers have been deployed at all major junctions in the city such as LIC road, Siripuram, NAD junction, Jagadamba Junction, Beach Road. These officers are actively clicking photos of those who are not wearing a mask and are imposing fines on them.