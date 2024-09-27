The GVMC council, at its meeting on the third day on 26 September, passed a resolution opposing the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. When the corporators of both the alliance and YSRCP rushed to the podium demanding a resolution against the VSP privatisation, the council, with the approval of all the members, passed a resolution opposing the privatisation move. It also sought a merger of the plant with SAIL.

Speaking after the marathon three-day meet, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari said that all members were given an opportunity to speak during the zero hour as the council meeting was held after a long gap of 90 months. The zero hour lasted for nine hours, she added.

The Mayor said that the resolution passed by GVMC on the Visakhapatnam steel plant was passed with the approval of all members. During the three-day meeting, the council discussed as many as 83 issues.

Unruly scenes

The council meeting, on its second day, witnessed unruly scenes with some corporators coming to near blows. A war of words between YSRCP corporator B Srinivas and Peethala Murthy Yadav led to the clash.

During an argument, the former termed the latter as a ‘criminal’ and hitting back, Murthy Yadav said: “Former Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is also a ‘criminal’ as several cases are pending against him.” Angered over the remark, another corporator Bipin Jain moved fiercely towards Yadav and both came to near blows. However, others intervened and pacified the two.

Suspended

Bipin Jain, corporator of the 31st ward, was suspended from the council meeting for using unparliamentary language. While raising the issues in his ward, the corporator used some abusive words forcing the Mayor to suspend him from the meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu