GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma IAS has directed the officials concerned to address the traffic issues in various parts of Vizag and ensure free vehicular flow at key junctions. Varma visited Siripuram junction, Telugu Thalli subway and Maddilapalem junction along with traffic DCP G Srinivas. He remarked that traffic regulation at Dutt Island has become a tough task during weekends and steps are needed to ease the congestion at the junction.

Against this backdrop, he suggested that the engineering staff make the Dronamraju Circle smaller and put up sign boards at Sampath Vinayak Temple road and also speed breakers on the Telugu Thalli subway. He also underlined the need to make the island smaller at the Maddilapalem junction. The commissioner later inspected the Aqua Sports Complex on the RK Beach road and directed the staff to speed up the works.

Alos read: Visakhapatnam sees fast-paced spread of conjunctivitis

GVMC Town Planning Officer Sunitha and others accompanied the commissioner. Madhavadhara, Thatichetlapalem, Gurudwara, RTC Complex, VIP Road, Siripuram, Maddilapalem, and Hanumanthawaka are some of the junctions in Vizag that face traffic issues during peak hours. The continuous rainfall in the city added to the existing traffic woes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.