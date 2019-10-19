The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana has sought ideas from citizens for the development of the city. She invited the public suggestions in order to prioritise the municipal works and eventually turn Visakhapatnam into a smart city.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, the GVMC Commissioner wrote, “Dear Vizagites, Share your ideas and suggestions for the development of Visakhapatnam to prioritise works of GVMC and make Vizag a smart city.”

Share your ideas and suggestions for development of #Visakhapatnam to prioritise works of @GVMC_OFFICIAL and make @vizag_smartcity

Several users responded to the post by sharing their suggestions and taking issues to the notice of the GVMC Commissioner. Responding to a complaint on the sorry state of the BRTS road in Visakhapatnam, Srijana said that the officials have received complaints in this regard and will take the necessary action once the monsoon is over. While another user noted that the roads and drains in the city have been lying in a bad shape owing to the underground cabling project, the GVMC Commissioner cited a few financial issues and assured that the problems will be sorted out soon.

Replying to a user who suggested the GVMC sets up a multi-level car parking system in different parts of Visakhapatnam, Srijana said that a few proposals are underway and progress will be seen soon.

Here’s how the GVMC Commissioner responded to a few more issues in Visakhapatnam that were brought to the fore by the citizens.

