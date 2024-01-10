Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, CM Saikanth Varma IAS, has emphasized that citizens of Visakhapatnam should refrain from lighting bonfires on roads during the upcoming Bhogi festival to maintain the cleanliness of the city’s environment. On Wednesday 9 January, through a press note, the Commissioner appealed to the citizens to celebrate Bhogi responsibly and avoid burning bonfires with old tires and polluting materials.

Focusing on GVMC’s commitment to creating an environment-friendly and pollution-free Visakhapatnam, the Commissioner expressed concern that lighting bonfires on roads could lead to the melting of asphalt, causing damage to the roads. He explained that such fires might result in financial losses to GVMC and disrupt the city’s beautification efforts. The Commissioner recommended citizens to choose public spaces, grounds, and open areas for lighting bonfires during the Bhogi festival in Visakhapatnam.

He cautioned the consequences for those violating the directive and igniting bonfires on roads. He urged the Civic Body’s secretariat staff to create awareness, stressing the importance of lighting bonfires in designated public areas rather than on roads. Additionally, the Commissioner called upon ward corporators, voluntary organizations, and resident welfare associations to create awareness within their communities. He stressed the significance of educating residents that Bhogi bonfires should not be ignited on roads but in open spaces, contributing to a cleaner and safer environment.

