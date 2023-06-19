The approaching Swachh Survekshan 2023 survey has spurred the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) into action. With a team from the central government slated to visit the city for the inspection, the civic body is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to enhance various aspects of cleanliness and waste management.

Key areas of focus include door-to-door garbage collection, waste segregation, road cleanliness, maintenance of public toilets, and the removal of Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste. GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma IAS has held several meetings with officials from different departments to discuss and ensure preparedness. The aim is to secure the top spot or at least place among the top three in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, building upon the fourth-rank Visakhapatnam achieved in the previous survey.

A senior GVMC official emphasised the importance placed on key components such as documentation and citizen feedback, which receive extra attention each year. Furthermore, notable developments have taken place in the city this year, including the functioning of a Waste-to-Energy recycling plant and biomining projects in Kapuluppada. Additionally, the ongoing Eco-Vizag initiative is addressing plastic pollution, while the enforcement teams are actively working towards their goals. As part of an innovative approach, the corporation has established Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse centres in all 97 wards, providing additional advantages that could truly impress the visiting team.

Recently, Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary and Mission Director of the Swachh Bharat Mission, visited the city to review the SBM activities. GVMC officials briefed her on the initiatives undertaken by the Public Health Department over the past three years. The promotion of home composting techniques and the improvement of green spaces and landscaping are also part of the corporation’s agenda. To ensure smooth operations, the mechanical department has been instructed to minimise repairs to the garbage collection trucks. Additionally, starting from 1 July, approximately 65 e-autorickshaws will be deployed to collect garbage efficiently from the city’s roads.

