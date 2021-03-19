The threat of climate change is getting intense by the day and we ought to start observing a green and environmentally friendly lifestyle. Helping us to do the same, is GreenWaves Environmental Solutions, a waste management company in Vizag, primarily focused on e-waste.

Evolving technology brings new and innovative electronic gadgets. It goes without saying that such gadgets have contributed to economic growth and made our lives easier in many ways. However, post optimum use, such gadgets leave a negative impact on the environment and human health. Anil Chowdary, Managing Director of GreenWaves Environmental Solutions, speaks with Yo! Vizag on the inception and journey of his company.

Starting in 2015, it took GreenWaves a year to get proper documentation from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). They began collecting e-waste in 2016. “We started off by planting 30 bins, dedicated to e-waste, across the city. However, due to the lack of awareness, we noticed the public confusing them for wet and dry waste segregation bins. Subsequently, we removed those bins and focused on educating the citizens, especially students, through workshops and seminars on e-waste management,” said Mr Chowdary. The firm gradually picked up the pace and expanded its services to Telangana and Goa in 2018.

“It has been four years since we started this company and we are glad to see people of Vizag come forward with their share of e-waste,” said Mr Chowdary. Today, GreenWaves Environmental Solutions handles e-waste from over 200 companies. Their clientele includes 80% of the pharmaceutical firms in Vizag. “We do not set a limit on the amount of e-waste we collect. We take whatever comes our way,” he shared. When they’re not collecting waste from companies, they collect plastic and e-waste from the general public and either recycle or upcycle them. On average they gather waste from 40 households every week. “We click pictures with our customers and post them on our social media handles, hoping to inspire others to do the same,” added Mr Chowdary.

Giving details on the waste management process, the Managing Director said that they try to upcycle most of the waste to decorative and reusable items. Coconut waste is made into soap stands, incense stick stands, and cutlery. Flower waste is used in the process of making incense products. These products are put up for sale on the website of Greenpaw, which is a non-profit organisation working towards marine and wildlife conservation.

Regarding e-waste, they first segregate items that can be used as spare parts. Then they get on disassembling the remaining waste to metals and other materials. Hazardous waste, if found, is sent to Hyderabad for further processing.

Expanding its horizon, GreenWaves Environmental Solutions is now venturing into cloth waste management, in collaboration with the apparel manufacturing company Brandix. Research operations on recycling fishing nets are also in process.