On Wednesday, 8 November 2023, James Brainard, the Mayor of Carmel, Indiana State, United States of America, visited Visakhapatnam as a part of the knowledge and cultural values exchange programme. He visited Kailasagiri, the Telugu Museum, the Indoor Sports Arena in MVP Colony, and the INS KUrsura Submarine Museum on RK Beach Road. Brainard lauded the efforts of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) to maintain the green cover in the city.

Before touring the city, James Brainard participated in a meeting headed by the President of the Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, M Sudharshan Swamy, where he was briefed about the organisation’s history. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted that Carmel accounts for the lowest number of accidents in the USA. Later, Brainard spoke about the various citizen-friendly facilities, such as cycling and walking tracks, and added that they spend 2% of the total revenue on arts and culture.

The Mayor of Carmel was accompanied by the Visakhapatnam body officials, who briefed him about the various developmental works being undertaken in the city. It is recalled that the GVMC signed an MoU with Carmel intending to exchange knowledge and cultural values. This visit marked James Brainard’s first official visit to Visakhapatnam.

