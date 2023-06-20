The Jagannath Ratha Yatra is set to commence today, 20 June 2023, in Visakhapatnam after elaborate arrangements have been prepped by the temple authorities. The religious procession will commence from the temple in Town Kotha Road this evening at 5 pm. Colourfully decorated with flowers and enshrining Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra, the Ratha (chariot) will tour various localities of Visakhapatnam as a part of the Yatra.

The celebrations will begin at the temple today amidst devotional chants, drum rolls, firecrackers, and religious fervour. The chariot would navigate various areas such as Daspalla Hills, Lawsons Bay Colony, and others. Jagannath Swamy Temple Executive Officer (EO) T Rajagopala Reddy informed the media that the festival would happen till 1 July after a nine-day tour across the city.

Devotees would pull the chariot from the Sri Jagannath Swamy Temple at Daspalla Hills, followed by cultural roadshows to Gundicha Temple in Lawsons Bay on Tuesday. The diety would preside at the Lawsons Bay temple for nine days before returning to the main temple as a part of Bahuda (return tour) on 28 June. The Bahuda would follow the same route as today’s Yatra.

Devotees can purchase Rs 20 and Rs 50 tickets for special and quick darshan respectively apart from the free darshan.

