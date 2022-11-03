The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government has appointed the Tollywood actor Posani Krishna Murali as the Chairman of the AP Film Development Corporation today and released a Government Order (GO). Tollywood comedian Ali has been appointed as the Advisor to the Government (Electronic Media).

Posani Krishna Murali, who contested and lost in the 2009 AP Legislative Assembly Elections from Chilakaluripet, has been a vocal supporter of the YSR Congress Party. The actor was also seen actively taking part in the 2019 General Elections. It may be remembered that Posani made controversial comments against Tollywood actor and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan. He has now been appointed as the Chairman of AP Film Development Corporation.

Ali expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and visited him at the Tadepalli Camp Office to personally thank him for the position.

