Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, heading a review meeting, proposed a new international cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam to enhance the growth in the field of sports. Further, he also announced that Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful domestic cricket franchises in the world, has come forward to bolster the youth’s development as professional cricketers.

Reviewing the progress of the Adudam Andhra initiative by the state government, CM Jagan expressed that well-facilitated cricket academies must be set up in Kadapa, Mangalagiri, Tirupathi, and Visakhapatnam. The Department of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (Sports) was directed to transform the existing Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam into a Centre of Excellence.

Speaking about the state government’s initiative, the CM added that strenuous efforts must be dedicated to the successful implementation of Adudam Andhra. He emphasised that it would lay a foundation for talented youngsters. In a bid to promote the state government’s vision, influential personalities would be made a part of the programme, Jagan added.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, Principal Secretary G Vani Mohan, Secretary (Finance) N Gulzar, and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and Vice-Chairman Harshavardhan partook in the meeting held at the CM’s camp office.

