The Godavari Express, the favourite choice of many who travel between Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, has completed 50 years of its run and celebrated its Golden Jubilee.

Flagged off on February 1, 1974, the train was introduced with numbers 7007 (Waltair-Hyderabad) and 7008 (Hyderabad-Waltair).

Catering to the needs of the passengers for the past 50 years, the train is known for its cleanliness and punctuality. The 17-coach train runs 57 km per hour and covers a distance of 710 km between the two stations in about 12 hours and 25 minutes. It halts at 21 stations in between.

AC first class coaches for the first time were attached to the Godavari Express in the year 2000 and the train was converted into superfast express in 2011. In the same year, the train numbers were changed to 12727 and 12728.

The Vizagites, who have a special attachment to Godavari Express, celebrated the golden jubilee along with the railway authorities at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station on Thursday evening.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu