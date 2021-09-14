The lamp lighting ceremony for the nursing students was held at GITAM Institute of Nursing in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The institute is a part of the GITAM Deemed to be University, the lamp lighting ceremony formally recognises the student’s entry into the nursing profession. It is an important event, where the lamp symbolises the light that a nurse becomes to their patients. It is also a symbol of hope and comfort to those who are suffering. Students light this lamp as a commitment, and they recite the Nursing Pledge of the service.

The nursing students received the light from the Chief Guest Pro Vice-Chancellor, GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR), Dr. CV Rao, which was followed by the oath-taking ceremony of the novice nurses. While addressing the students, Dr. CV Rao mentioned that nursing services play a great role in the health care sector and the statutory bodies are thinking about introducing competency-based nursing education to produce quality human resources. He specified that ethics are an important part of nursing as well as medicine.

GITAM Institute of Nursing Principal, Dr. Kanakalakshmi, informed that the institute is offering undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs in nursing. This is being done with the permission of the Indian Nursing Council, a national regulatory body for nurses and nurse education in India. She also added that the field of nursing, as a career, provides economic stability and job security, both highly attractive to nursing graduates. The institute runs the programs following international standards.