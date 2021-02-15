‘Gaurav awards’ were distributed to various people and organizations that are working towards Swatch Bharat in Visakhapatnam. The program was held on Friday, February 12, at Gurajada kalakshetram. Dignitaries namely, Municipal Urban Administration Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, and Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao have participated as chief guests.

Quoting Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, these awards are expected to impart discipline and responsibility to Gaurav award winners to work better in Visakhapatnam. Like Gandhi once said, it is our responsibility that every house should be kept clean so that ultimately the whole city will have a healthier environment. He also added that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan reddy is working towards the development and welfare of Visakhapatnam city.

Botcha Satya Narayana congratulated all the Gaurav awardees and urged the GVMC commissioners, officials, and teams of Visakhapatnam should work towards getting Vizag global recognition. He also said that GVMC should work according to the Swachh Bharat principles to collect the waste from houses and dispose of them with better management procedures in order to make the city pollution-free. He added that the city should secure a good number in Swachh Sarvekshan– 2021.

GVMC commissioner, Dr G Srujana stated that Swachh Sarveksha should not be limited to houses and toilets but also to proper waste collection and management system. In houses, division of waste is essential. Further, she stated that with citizen’s co-operation Vizag city got O.D.F [ open defecation free] certificate.

Swachh Vishaka ambassador and ex-vice chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, Prof. Bala Mohan das said that, Vizag city has 19 swatch ambassadors and that no other system has this strong of system.

Another Swacch Vishaka ambassador and a Chaitanya Sravanthi organisation member, Dr. Sirish Rahman stated that every woman should do their part in getting the best results in Swachh Sarveksha. To recall, ‘Mana nagaram- mana budget’ was also launched by the commissioner.

Later a short film based on swatch Vizag was released by the Ministers. Subsequently, distributing Dustbins and P.P.E kits to health workers and people from different organisations.