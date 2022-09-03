Gareth Wynn Owen has taken over as the new British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TS), succeeding Andrew Fleming, who served the office for 5 years. Owen has reached Hyderabad and will be meeting stakeholders in the coming week.

The deputy high commissioner represents the UK Government and is often in charge of consular, visa, and trade operations in their city or region. The new British Deputy High Commissioner will be responsible for all works undertaken by the UK in AP and TS. After working in several positions in Russia, Armenia, Iran, and Azerbaijan, Owen possesses knowledge in various fields, including fostering commercial relationships, fostering partnerships in science and innovation, combating climate change, and promoting economic growth to eradicate poverty.

Speaking on his arrival in Hyderabad, Owen said he is happy to be in India, especially during this exciting phase in the India-UK relationship. He added that he is elated to be representing two of India’s fastest-growing states and strengthening the ties between the UK and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, Owen’s solid expertise in creating collaborations for research and innovation will suit well in the Telugu region, which is home to a vibrant digital industry.

