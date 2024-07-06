The Pendurthi police seized 20 kg of ganja from two women at Pinagadi in Anakapalle district in Visakhapatnam on 5 July night. According to Annepu Narasimha Murthy, ACP of West division, Rs 49,000 in cash and two mobile handsets were recovered from them. Stating that new City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi gave clear instructions to the staff to deal with ganja smuggling with an iron hand, the ACP said a plan was chalked out after the formation of the new government to end the ganja menace in 100 days and steps were being taken in tune with it.

“Smugglers consider Visakhapatnam a safe haven for ganja transport and the cannabis, which is being brought from the Agency belt, is being smuggled from the city to various parts,” observed the ACP. Plans were being prepared to thoroughly check all the ganja smuggling routes by putting up about 20 checkposts, he said.

Modern technology would be used to detect drugs to check their transport, Narasimha Murthy said adding the 100-day plan started yielding results. The ACP appealed to the people to inform the police if they have any information about ganja smuggling.

In another case on 4 July, apart from the cannabis recovered in Anakapalle, the police seized 750 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore at Gudem Kothaveedhi in the neighbouring Alluri district near Visakhapatnam. It was being illegally transported from Odisha State. Four persons, including a 17-year-old boy, were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.