No more hassles for the organisers of Ganesh utsav to get permissions for putting up pandals and taking out ‘nimajjanam’ (immersion) processions in Andhra Pradesh. Now, the entire process is just a click away. Permissions from different departments can be obtained online through a single window.

The Andhra Pradesh police has got developed a single window clearance portal for Gnesh Utsav organisers, and it was launched by State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at Circuit House in Visakhapatnam on 29 August. It will be operative from 30 August.

Speaking on the occasion, Anitha said the process was made easy and the Ganesh utsav organisers in Andhra Pradesh, can obtain the permission through their mobile app. Once the utsav details were uploaded, the authorities concerned would verify and accord permissions, said the Minister.

Stating that the police would take necessary steps for smooth passage of the festivities, Anitha sought cooperation from the public. She made it clear that there would be no compromise as far as security is concerned and the utsav organisers in Andhra Pradesh should not cause any inconvenience to their neighbours.

Meanwhile, according to a press note, details of the process can be obtained through WhatsApp (No. 7995095800). Later, the applicants should visit the website — ganeshutsav.net — and fill the application with all details. The application will reach SHO of the police station concerned and the SHO, along with the staff of civic body, fire services and electricity departments, will visit the place where the celebrations are planned. Upon satisfaction, they will issue no objection certificate.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu