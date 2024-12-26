Out of six people, a family of four sustained burns in a gas cylinder blast incident in Visakhapatnam on the night of 25 November 2024. The injured were identified as Mukka Apparao, his wife Satyavathi (28) and children Chandra Sekhar (13) and Raja Sekhar (10).

Out of these four, three suffered serious burns and their condition is said to be critical. Satyavathi suffered most burns, and her children Chandra Sekhar and the youngest Rajashekhar suffered lesser, but nonetheless serious burn injuries. The two neighbours were said to have received minor burns.

According to the Anakapalle police, Mukka Apparao is a small shop owner who lives in a rented house near Indiranagar. On Wednesday, like every other day, he went to his shop with his family. The family failed to notice the gas leaking from one of the LPG cylinders in the house.

By the time they returned home, the gas had spread all over the place. When Apparao switched on the lights, it ignited the flames. Due to the flames, the gas cylinder exploded, and the impact caused one of the walls in the house to collapse as well.

Later, the family got trapped in the flames. When Visakhapatnam Police and firefighters received information about the incident from locals, they rushed to the gas cylinder blast scene. The firefighters extinguished the fire and stopped the leakage of gas. The case is under investigation by Anakapalle police.

Also read- Allu Arjun grilled in stampede case

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.