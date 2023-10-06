On Sunday, 8 October, Dr NR Jeevan Babu will launch ‘Sorry, Sir!’, a book he authored based on college classroom drama and campus scenes, at Bean Board Visalakshi Nagar, Vizag. It delves into a male lecturer’s encounters with some of his students and colleagues in a women’s college. A work of true delightful and poignant incidents, this book underscores the rewards of friendship in the relationship between a teacher and his students

Sorry, Sir! takes readers on a journey into the profound themes that have made the author a literary giant. The title piques curiosity, while the theme of teacher-student interactions keeps readers engaged. It is a delightful collection of poignant incidents that emphasize the rewards of genuine connections.

Dr NR Jeevan Babu, a former French lecturer with 32 years of teaching experience, has transformed many students’ lives. He drew inspiration from “To Sir, With Love” by E.R. Brathwaite and his students’ requests to pen down his encounters in SJC.

Also read: Iconic Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam to get a clock tower

In his message, Jeevan Babu encourages readers to be polyphiles, autodidacts, and believers in the possible. He emphasises the importance of embracing diversity, learning from others, and having faith in oneself to achieve the seemingly impossible.

Sandhya Godey, Founder of Lit Lantern Society, will grace the book launch as the Chief Guest at Bean Board Visalakshi Nagar in Vizag. Hosted by Reshma Jain, Founder of Eureka Pearls of Inspiration, the event will host T Sreenivasa Ramanujan, Retd Principal of Govt Degree College, as the Guest of Honour and Prof V Balamohandas, Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University, as a Special Invitee. Satish Grandhi, CEO of Swiss Chem, will be presented with the first copy.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.