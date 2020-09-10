World Suicide Prevention Day is observed on 10 September each year. This day is organised by the International Association for Suicide Prevention to raise awareness across the world that suicide can be prevented. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the mental health of people from all walks of life. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 8,00,000 people commit suicide every year, that is, roughly 2,200 people each day. The situation is no different closer home. In Vizag, a place known for its peace and serenity, the increasing suicides have become a worrying concern.

On Wednesday, four members of a family, including two kids, were found dead in a lodge under Dwaraka police station limits in what appears to be a suicide pact. The deceased were identified as Bondam Applaraju, his wife Manasa, and children Keerthi, and Satwik. Appalaraju is believed to have poisoned his wife and kids to death before hanging himself. Cops suspect financial issues coupled with debts to be the reason behind the family’s extreme step. A suicide note was also found. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

Another tragic death came to light on Wednesday, where a 19-year-old youth committed suicide after being scolded by his sister and brother-in-law. Reportedly, the boy who previously worked in a medical store has been staying at home ever since the coronavirus pandemic. During his stay at home, the youth would spend several hours wiling away time on his mobile phone. After being told by his sister to do something productive, he left home agitated. On Wednesday morning, his body was found hanging to a tree near the Golf club, Vizag. Despite the reasons being different suicides in Vizag has been on a steady rise, making it a clarion call to generate awareness on some of the pressing questions related to understanding people with suicidal tendencies.