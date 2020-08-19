Nestled amidst the Eastern Ghats, with beautiful golden sandy beaches on one side and the alluring lush green hills on the other, Vizag is deservingly called ‘The Jewel of the East’. Needless to say, a lot of movies have been based in Vizag, ever since the inception of movies in the state. Blessed with the Bay of Bengal coastline and several pristine locations around the city, Vizag has played the muse to many a filmmaker. Here’s taking a look at five movies from the bygone era that were shot in Vizag which truly captured the city’s spirit.

#1 Maro Charitra

Is there a possibility that we talk about movies shot in Vizag and not reminisce this ’70s cult classic. Released in 1978, Maro Charitra starred Kamal Hassan in the lead. The film is spun around the cross-cultural romance between a Tamil boy and a Telugu girl. Directed by the legendary filmmaker, K Balachander, the movie was majorly shot in Vizag and Bheemili. One could spot the breathtakingly beautiful Gangavaram beach, Bheemili gali meda, and several other iconic landmarks, while watching the movie. After basking in success in the Southern states, it was later remade into Hindi, titled ‘Ek Duje Ke Liye’.

#2 Srivaariki Prema Lekha

Starring Naresh and Poornima, Srivaariki Prema Lekha is a romantic comedy directed by ‘Haasya Brahma’ Jandhyala. The 1984-movie is based on a novel titled Premalekha, written by Potturi Vijayalakshmi. The director beautifully translated the sandy lanes of RK Beach, Bheemili’s Gaali meda, Hindustan Shipyard, and several other locations in Vizag onto the silver screen.

#3 Swarnakamalam

K Viswanath’s Swarnakamalam ably showcased the thought-provoking journey of a dancer named Meenakshi (Bhanupriya). Released in 1988, the dance-saga won rave reviews from most critics. The film received three state Nandi Awards and was screened at the Indian panorama section of the 12th International Film Festival of India, the Asia Pacific Film Festival, and the Ann Arbor Film Festival. From our very own VUDA Park to the naturally formed Erra Matti Dibbalu, the picturesque locales amplify the effect of the mesmerising soundtracks by Ilaiyaraaja.

#4 Maharshi

The 1988-musical-hit is arguably one of the best works of the filmmaker, Vamsy. Set in Vizag, the story is centred around Maharshi and his obsession with his classmate, Suchitra. The college portions of the movie were pictured at the magnificent Hawa Mahal by the RK Beach Road.

#5 Jamba Lakidi Pamba

Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, this 1992-film falls under the fantasy-comedy genre. Starring senior actors Naresh and Aamani, Jamba Lakidi Pamba was a unique attempt back in the day, which was set in a dystopian world where the men and women start behaving like their counterparts. The fantasy-comedy which was mostly shot in Vizag, talks about women’s rights without being too preachy. Viewers can spot Lumbini Park near Appughar and the lanes of Tenneti Park in the cinema.

As Vizag continues to be the darling of Telugu Cinema, let us take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the city of destiny. Comment down your favourite movies that were shot in Vizag, which you think had showcased the city of destiny in all its glory.