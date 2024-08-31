Five workers were taken ill after inhaling poisonous gas at a shipping company in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam city after midnight of 30 August.

According to reports, those who fell sick were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Later, they were shifted to KIMS ICON hospital at Sheelanagar for better treatment following a directive by District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad.

The incident occurred while bags containing acetanilide chemical were being shifted from one container to another.

The persons, who were taken ill, were identified as Ramu, Lakshmi, Latha, Kumari and Demudu.

The District Collector along with Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu and officials visited the hospital and talked to the workers who inhaled poisonous gas, who were getting treatment. They also enquired with doctors about the condition of the patients.

The condition of the workers is said to be stable.

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi also visited the hospital and enquired with doctors about the condition of the workers.

Food-poisoning in school

In another incident at an ashram school at Janguda in Dumbriguda mandal of ASR district, about 60 girls were taken ill due to food-poisoning.

According to reports, while the seriously-ill students were shifted to Araku area hospital, others were being treated at the hostel itself.

District Medical and Health Officer Bhasha said the condition of all students was stable.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu