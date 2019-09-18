Fitness Edge opens new branch with attractive gym facilities in Vizag

Promoting wellness with a motto of making every home healthy and fit, Fitness Edge is one of the new-age fitness centres in Vizag. Basking in the success of its first branch, at PM Palem, the fitness centre has recently thrown the doors open to its second branch in the city, at Kurmanapalem.

Spread over a spacious setting, the new branch features unique gym facilities and high-end equipment to help you stay fit and healthy. While the machinery for cardio workout consists of Curvemills, Treadmills, and Elliptical Cross Trainers among others, the weight and strength training section includes imported equipment. The bicep and tricep curl machines, lat T-bar row, abs crunch machine, and chin dip machine are among the gym’s equipment that stands out.

Fitness Edge, at Kurmanapalem, also hosts a specially designed functional training and dedicated Cross Fit area for hardcore fitness enthusiasts. Furthermore, the gym has a steam and sauna facility as an added attraction.

he management of Fitness Edge places impetus on the dietary habits of its clients. Owner and Managing Director, Mrs Ramya Adimulam, who is also a Health and Wellness Coach by profession, monitors the food and dietary habits of the gym’s clients and even conducts monthly wellness classes. “Exercise is not just for weight loss. It is meant to improve the overall lifestyle and help in one’s day-to-day activities. It has now become imperative to attain physical and mental fitness in order to cope up with challenges that come along with hectic routines. While it is recommendable to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle from a young age, it is never too late to embark on your road to fitness,” Mrs Adimulam shares.

The fitness centre employs qualified trainers to cater to different needs of the clients; be it for weight loss or personal training to gain muscle. And among the aspects that set Fitness Edge apart, is its agenda to make fitness fun. The gym instills a lively atmosphere and as shared by the owner, aims to be a “destressing-hub” than a mere fitness centre with a bunch of machines.

Contact: 8523811991

Timings: 5:30 am – 12:00 noon, 4:00pm – 10:00 pm

Location: Sri Lakshmi Ganes Enclave, above Reliance Fresh, Kurmanpalem, 100 ft Duvvada Road, Vizag