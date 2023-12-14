A fire broke out at Indus Hospital, a private healthcare facility located at Jagadamba Junction, Maharanipeta Mandal limits in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday evening, trapping close to 47 patients, and all have been rescued safely.

According to initial reports, the fire started at 11:20 am on the hospital’s Second floor. The cause of the blaze is suspected to be a leakage of Nitrous Oxide.

Staff members and patients were brought down from the roof of the three-floored building by using ladders. Firefighting personnel doused the flames and police personnel successfully evacuated the trapped patients. The situation has been under control.

Reports suggest that 17 patients including 5 ICU patients have been successfully shifted to Medicover Hospital 30 to Vijetha hospital for treatment. All patients are under treatment and their condition is stable.

Panic gripped the area as thick smoke billowed from the hospital building, with people running for safety.

A committee is formed as per the instructions of the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy by District Collector consisting of the Revenue Divisional Officer, the Assistant Commissioner of Police – East, Visakhapatnam, the District Medical & Health Officer, Visakhapatnam, the District Fire officer, Visakhapatnam and the District Coordinator Hospital services Visakhapatnam with a direction to enquire into the reasons of the incident and to submit the report within 24 hours.

Indus Hospital, Visakhapatnam is not empanelled under Dr Y.S.R Aarogyasri and after examining the committee report necessary action will be initiated as per the norms under the Clinical Management Act.

