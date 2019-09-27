Extinction Rebellion (XR) Vizag organises rally on climate change

Extinction Rebellion (XR), on Friday, organised a rally and formed a human chain around Central Park in Vizag. Nearly 100 people, including students, professionals, housewives, elderly came together to address the issue of climate change. The team rallied around carrying banners and placards while raising slogans. Addressing the gathering, Tanvi Somani and S Ravi Kanth Reddy from XR Vizag briefed on how the organisation is working towards addressing climate change in Vizag.

Through XR Vizag, the participants of the rally urged the State and Central Governments to declare a climate emergency, in order to create awareness and caution that citizens about climate change. They also expressed willingness to work with the local governing authorities towards making policy changes that are needed to make the cities climate-friendly.

Mr E A S Sarma, Retired IAS, Dr Bolisetty Satyanarayana, Prof Manjulatha, Ar Bheemesh, Mr Murthy (Jan Viganan Vedika), Mr J V Ratnam, Dr Rookam R Rao, students from SFS School, AU School of Architecture, AU Environmental Sciences and few other active citizens took part in the human chain formation.

Extinction Rebellion is slated to hold their next demonstration at RK Beach in Vizag on 6 October.