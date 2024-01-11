To provide a comfortable journey to the traveling passengers, East Coast Railway has decided to extend the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express trains up to Guntur Station. In light of the Sankranthi holiday season, the East Coast Railway has also decided to run special trains from Visakhapatnam.

The details of this extended train are as follows:

The train No.22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express train will be extended up to Guntur with effect from 13.01.2024 which will leave Visakhapatnam at 05.20hrs and will reach Vijayawada at 11:25hrs and depart at 11.35hrs and will reach Guntur at 13.00hrs. In the return direction, Train no. 22702 Guntur-Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam Uday Express will start from Guntur at 16.00hrs with effect from 13.01.2024 and will reach Vijayawada at 17.05hrs. The train will depart at 17.15 and will reach Duvvada at 22.20 depart at 22.22hrs and then reach Visakhapatnam at 22.55hrs.

This train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, and Vijayawada between Visakhapatnam and Guntur. For further details or assistance on Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada trains, passengers can contact the respective railway authorities. The railway department urges the citizens to make note of and use these extended train services.

