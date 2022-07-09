The country has been receiving continuous rainfall due to the Southwest Monsoon across the sub-continent. According to what the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha along with other states may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next five days.

Starting from today, 9 July 2022, the IMD has announced that isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. A cyclonic circulation over the northwest and the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts along with other influences has resulted in the mentioned rain activity.

Over the next five days, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka.

It has also been announced that nighttime temperatures will be extremely higher than usual over the Tarns Himalayas and Western Himalayan Region.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, the low pressure over the Bay of Bengal will continue to give rains and cloudy weather for the entire state today and tomorrow. Moderate to heavy rains may be expected in the Godavari districts according to his findings.

